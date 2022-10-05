Meet the SD8 Candidates: Cody Beebe

There’s two options for writing an interview. You could choose to waste space bashing other opponents, trying to besmirch the name of others. Point fingers, blame, spread half truths, and insult others. Alternatively, you can choose to focus on yourself. I choose to tell the public about my plans, my ideals, and the type of person I am. I won’t point fingers like the others have chosen to, since after all, it’s a petty tactic to dismiss legitimate ideals of others.

I was born and raised in Creston. I have coached hockey here, taught Conservation and Outdoor Recreation Education here, and am currently helping to establish a drone program for Creston Air Search and Rescue. I went through the schools that your kids have gone to, are going to, or will go to.

Though now the times are changing, many trustee candidates will want the older ways of teaching and schooling. But as parents, as neighbors, and as a community we all know that we need new innovations, new strategies. I myself have one child in post secondary, and two children in the public school system. I get an inside perspective on the issues at large, on what struggles our kids are really facing.

Communication is very important to me. Without proper communication, the school board can’t function properly, which is why I will hold communication as a top priority. Along with providing a safe, equitable, and inclusive education for all. I believe strongly in putting funding into the children’s hands, to further better their chances at receiving the best education they can.

In a calm manner, with professionalism in mind, I have, and will continue to fight for these kids. One major issue that’s being talked about is the de-amalgamation of Creston from School District 8. I am for this process, if Creston wants it, I will fight for it at every level. De-amalgamation will be a long process, so we still need to fight for our students now. This process will be a hard fight, and will come with many issues on its own, but we mustn’t look through one lens. I intend to solve any issues in a way where Creston won’t lose, where our community won’t lose, where the kids don’t lose out. I promise to keep the voice of Creston alive during my term, and intend for it to channel the community’s voices to solve issues at a board level. By fixing communication, and fighting for our students in an effective manner that leaves everyone happy, I assure you, your kids will receive the best education Creston can offer them.

There is only one catch. I can’t do any of the promised notions, unless you take to the voting booths, and vote for Cody Beebe. A vote for Cody, is a vote that matters. A vote for Cody, is to give education back to the kids.

BC municipal electionCreston Valley