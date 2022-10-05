Meet the SD8 Candidates: Clements Verhoeven

Thirty years of classroom experience only served to reinforce my motivation for entering the teaching profession in the first place – after parenting, teaching is the most important human activity. I taught english and history according to the timetable, but my focus was always critical thinking. “What does this poem tell us about being human?” was a favourite question. The discussion that didn’t end because the bell rang meant the class had been a success.

Why do I wish to be Creston’s school trustee? Because I want to be there to ensure that our school board values and facilitates the excitement of classrooms engaged in real learning, where students develop the thinking skills and self-awareness to confidently deal with our increasingly challenging world. And, to that end, I think there is much to be done in allocating resources, ensuring that Creston schools are safe, healthy, well-funded vibrant places of learning.

Committed administrators and teaching staff are critical in this quest of creating the best learning conditions, and their concerns need to be addressed in all school board decisions. Without representation and a sense that their concerns are valid and will be heard and acted upon by their school board, teacher morale suffers and a vibrant learning situation is that much harder to sustain.

My experience in the various roles I filled as a representative of my colleagues included voluntary work as chairperson for professional development and working learning conditions. As a leader in my department, I served at various times as department head of English, as an assistant for curriculum development and implementation, and as a member of the school’s hiring committee. These roles have given me insights and skills that I will utilise as Creston’s school trustee.

Why should people vote for me? Ask my former students about Mr. V.

BC municipal electionCreston Valley