Meet the RDCK Candidates: Tanya Wall

Calling the Creston Valley home for over 40 years, I have lived for the last 15 years in Erickson.

In 2021, along with my partner Garry, we invested in a mobile food trailer business – Savour & Company Kitchen. This has allowed me to follow my passion for food, showcasing what the Creston Valley produces, serving people as well as the flexibility to make my role as a regional director my priority.

Our valley is full of agricultural diversity, strong and resilient businesses, and recreational and tourism opportunities. These are just some of the reasons why I want to continue to serve this community. Serving as Director for Area B for the last eight years and two terms on Creston council prior, I understand the roles and responsibilities of this position. I have spent the last 14 years building relationships with other levels of government that have opened the doors to successful grant applications. With experience in revitalizing and building a business such as Casey’s Community House with my late husband Ralph, operating a safety consulting business, and 18 years at Columbia Brewery as the safety and environmental compliance manager, I have gained a vast skill set that is adaptable and can deal with many issues at once. Personally, I understand how quickly one’s life can change and how to rebuild it. We can make all the plans in the world but there are times when circumstances are uncontrollable and those plans need to be adaptable, as we have seen through this global pandemic and in our ever-changing world.

Listening to the community, I know we have challenges coming out of the pandemic. We need to work together supporting our community associations and volunteers to ensure that we are fiscally responsible. My focus if re-elected will be to deal with arising issues, listen to residents’ concerns, and adjust plans accordingly. Agricultural Sustainability – maintaining a healthy growth, supporting our food security needs, finding a balance on our greatest resource, water, and to continue with the provincial government to investigate a more affordable and sustainable supply for irrigation. Water – we face many challenges in our area water systems and we will need to be innovative to ensure we are investing for the future. Climate Awareness – this will require us to deal with extreme heat events, forest fire risk, flooding, and our changing weather patterns. Recreation – continue to invest in our parks and trails network, maintain and enhance our recreation facility and community halls and parks and offer programming that fits the needs of all ages. Economic Diversity – to continue to support the businesses in Area B while creating new opportunities in agriculture tourism and showcasing the beauty and diversity of what the Creston Valley offers.

I will continue to work for you with confidence and leadership. I have the knowledge, determination and enthusiasm to continue working towards strengthening our community.

