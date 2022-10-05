Meet the RDCK Candidates: Roger Tierney

My wife Jo and I live in Canyon. We spent many years traveling the Kootenays, paddling and camping at the Kootenay, Columbia, and Slocan lakes. We always wanted to live in the Creston Valley. Our dream was to move here and have a big garden and a place for Jo’s horses. Thankfully, our dream has been realized and we absolutely love this valley.

Since our arrival, I have been an active member of the Canyon Community Association initially as a member and now as chairperson of the board focusing on developing and improving Canyon Park. With my experience in water systems and governmental affairs, I have served as a board member of the North Canyon Water Improvement District for the past three years. The board has achieved so much in that time developing the water system to better sustain our users through drought conditions and to better support our neighbours. I have been actively involved as a certified spotter with the Civil Air Search and Rescue in the Creston Valley since 2019.

My previous work experience is highly suited for the role of RDCK director. I worked in government for 35 years, for BC Parks in roles such as operations manager for the East Kootenay Parks and later as the recreation head for the Kootenay Region. As such, I was responsible for the facility maintenance for the $75 million plant, spending approximately $1 million a year for facility rebuilds including potable and wastewater systems and new construction projects. I was also the project director for the Kokanee Glacier Cabin. In my position, I was responsible for Search and Rescue for BC Parks for the Kootenays. I was trained in Alpine Rescue and Recovery in my position as Superintendent of Mount Robson Provincial Park. I was a park ranger, deputy conservation officer, and auxiliary RCMP constable in addition to my work for BC Parks. This was all to serve and support the communities in which I lived.

I have in-depth knowledge of governmental affairs and processes, legalities, and funding. If elected, my points of focus will be the supply and affordability of accessible water, re-establishing planning commissions within Area B for residents to have a stronger voice and to be able to liaise with local government, being available and fully accessible, questioning initiatives that may impact taxation and additional costs to Area B residents, and requesting a review of directors’ wages.

I wish to continue serving and making our communities better. I have a lot to offer and a tremendous amount of experience and energy. I see many opportunities to make a positive impact for Area B residents and to engage with local government so they are heard and involved in matters that impact them most.

