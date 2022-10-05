Meet the RDCK Candidates: Kelly Vandenberghe

I am very pleased to be a member of this community. I come from an energy and auction business background and have always served in my communities from a firefighter and volunteer to taking on leadership roles. My wife and I have five kids and four grandchildren. She is a teacher in Creston. We both have a strong connection to agriculture.

My interest in public service comes from a strong desire to do my part in enriching the lives of my neighbours and my community. I have always served whether as a coach, fund-raising auctioneer, or leader. Municipal representatives are directly connected to the grass roots of their community.

I have experience as municipal elected official and am proud with how I served and what I accomplished. I believe strongly I am an effective communicator, always prepared, highly organized and with great attention to detail. Relationship building works very well for me. My business background allows me to understand the fiscal challenges and responsibilities in decision making. Integrity and honesty have always been my cornerstones.

I have talked with many people from this and surrounding areas listening to people’s stories and points of view on what they feel is working and what is not. My job is to investigate and ask the hard questions (at the RDCK table) to ensure service level standards are appropriate and Area C is receiving their fair share of fiscal resources. Improving on service delivery and efficiency is a strength developed from my business and communications background.

Residents should count on someone committed to the task of professional representation, a pledge to report and gather feedback and a proven track record in returning calls within a day. Residents in Area C should feel comfortable and connected by voting for Kelly Vandenberghe to represent them in RDCK Area C. Visit KellyV.ca for more information.

BC municipal electionCreston Valley