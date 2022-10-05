Meet the RDCK Candidates: Adam Casemore

I was born and raised in Creston. I am a bricklayer by trade, I own and operate my own Masonry Business. My wife and I live in Area C and enjoy everything the valley has to offer.

I want to continue to serve as Director for Area C because I’m passionate about the community. I have built meaningful relationships with individuals and groups over the years who share the same passion and want to see enhancement and growth. I feel that I have a good foundation in place to continue that work.

I have previously served on town council and was able to obtain a good understanding of how municipal governments operate. I continued by being elected as a regional director the following term. I understand the partnership that is needed to work together collectively. I have established good working relationships with key stakeholders and RDCK staff to build a vast network that helps move things forward efficiently, as well as address any issues. I also was elected to the Association of Kootenay Boundary Local Government Executive where I eventually served as vice president. I have been elected and continue to serve as Chair of the Rural Affairs Committee for the RDCK for the last three years.

If re-elected, I would continue to move projects forward such as the construction of the West Creston Fire Hall, a supply of potable water for Alice siding, improved water access for recreation along the Goat River and Kootenay River, funding to address the dykes along the Kootenay River, improved services for the landfill and compost facility, and potential curbside pick-up for rural residents. These are just a few projects I would like keep working on and potentially complete in the next term.

Residents should consider voting for me because I’m knowledgeable about the issues that mean the most. I have plans and funding in place to continue moving forward to execute and deliver on the initiatives. I have worked hard the last four years to deliver on the needs of the community and would like to use that experience and knowledge for the next term. I plan to continue working immediately after the election. I will continue to listen and help improve our community, building for a better, stronger future for everyone to enjoy.

