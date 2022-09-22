Meet the Candidates: Norm Eisler

I grew up on a grain and cattle farm in Wawota, Sask. I moved to B.C. in 1989 and worked in the Forestry industry for 12 years. For the past 20 years, I have been a self-employed registered massage therapist.

I moved to Creston 10 years ago and have served on town council for the last year. I take full advantage of the amazing outdoor opportunities that we have and am involved in many local sports through playing and coaching.

I have always been interested in local politics and appreciate its non-partisan nature. Over the last year, I have enjoyed seeing people from across the political spectrum come to agreements for the good of the town.

My experience serving on council this past year has given me many skills I want to bring forward into the next four years. I feel like I’m just getting started in learning the ins and outs of city governance, and I’ve learned to ask questions about everything. I want to continue to be a voice for those who feel they are not represented in local politics.

One of the top issues for me right now is the housing crisis that we are facing. Residents are finding it very difficult to find affordable rentals. This past year, council has changed zoning bylaws to allow laneway houses to be built and created a tax incentive for all new rental housing. While I was proud to be part of this initiative, it is only a first step. Much more needs to be done to address this issue.

We have also started an Affordable Housing Committee, which I currently serve on, looking at a number of other possible solutions.

Residents should vote for me if they want to create an inclusive community where everyone can feel safe to express their true selves and feel valued. I want to help form a community where we treat our elders with the respect they deserve, learn from their experience and wisdom, and make sure they are cared for and are an integral part of our community. I want everyone to feel they have a voice in local government.

I love sitting down with people and hearing their concerns, their excitement about things happening in town, and their vision for the future. I will carry these conversations forward with the hope that together we can create a community where everyone is able to thrive. To get in touch, contact me at normeisler4council@gmail.com.

