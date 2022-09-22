Meet the Candidates: Greg Banbury

Hello Creston! I was born in Nakusp, and I’ve lived in the Kootenays almost my entire life. I was raised in a forestry family and have a strong connection with the outdoors. We moved to Creston in 1998 because my father started a small Larch shake and shingle mill in the area. After high school, I went to Vancouver Island to work in the mill my father was managing. The smell of cedar still reminds me of those days.

After a couple years in the mill, I toured around the island for a while as a “shake blocker” before moving back home to Creston. I got a job logging and worked for most of the contractors in the valley. Eventually, I was offered a job as a faller in training. After a few year’s developing my skills and experience, I became a certified professional faller through the BC Faller Training Standard and Worksafe BC and worked over 20 years to reach my goal as a heli-faller. I understand hard work!

I’ve decided to run for town council because I feel I have a lot of varied experience that will be invaluable to our community. I love our valley and have a strong desire to serve the citizens of Creston as an advocate in Town Hall.

Along with my experience in industry, I have over eight years experience as a structural firefighter. I served as a lieutenant on the Canyon-Lister Fire Department before joining Creston Fire Rescue. I understand emergency services from the “boots on the ground” perspective and as a taxpayer. I worked for the Town of Creston in the Public Works Department as well and understand the need for the delivery of the range of services provided, but also accountability and fiscal responsibility. I also currently own/operate a tree service in Creston. Small business is vital for our community to thrive!

As our population continues to grow,and Creston expands, along with infrastructure, housing is a key component needed to flourish. As a renter myself, housing is an issue that needs to be addressed. This is one area I would like to bring attention to at the local government level.

I have lived and worked in Creston for many years in which time I’ve built many solid relationships within our valley. If elected as a councillor, I will do my best to represent every single resident with a strong voice in Town Hall.

