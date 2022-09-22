Meet the Candidates: Arnold DeBoon for Mayor

Before retiring in 2013, I served our area as a conservation officer for 23 years. I ended my career as sergeant, supervising field operations of the entire West Kootenays. My wife and I transferred to Creston in 1990 and raised our two sons here.

Contributing to our community has always been important to me. In 1992, I started volunteering for the Creston Trinity Housing Society. I’ve been chair of the board for 28 years. We oversee the Catalpa Apartments, which have some of the lowest rents in town. I ran for council unsuccessfully in 2014 and right after joined the board of directors of Valley Community Services, for which I still serve. I also participate in the Christmas Hampers program every year, both in planning and distributing.

When I ran for council again in 2018, I was elected. During my term, I learned a lot about how we make and carry out plans on behalf of our citizens. Most people are very positive about what they have observed in this time and encourage us to continue forward with guidance of Creston’s Official Community Plan.

With my experience in government and leadership roles, both in my career and volunteerism, I feel I am well prepared to take on the role as mayor. Over the last term, town council made many complex decisions, in particular, completing the new Creston Emergency Services Building, dealing with the impacts of COVID-19, and implementing curbside kitchen waste and recycling collection. We continue to develop plans to make our community a better place to live and have been successful in securing grants to make that happen. After a lengthy period of instability, and as things start to normalize, I can assure everyone that we have excellent staff at Town Hall.

As we form the next council, we wish to continue with plans towards developing Market Park, completing the Dwight and Rosamund Moore Wetlands, continuing to attract new businesses, revitalizing downtown, realigning Highway 3, creating a bike-friendly environment, building more affordable housing, and balancing taxation to service levels.

Of these goals, affordable housing is the most pressing. I chair the committee we have established to address this. In voting for me, you would be getting a mayor with integrity, dedication, ambition, and a deep sense of caring for our community. I also offer stability.

I have always maintained the attitude that I am entitled to nothing and grateful for everything. For that reason, I sincerely appreciate your support.

For more information on my campaign, visit arnolddeboon.com or contact me at info@arnolddeboon.com.

