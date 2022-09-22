Candidate Amber Bartlett for Town of Creston council. (Submitted)

Candidate Amber Bartlett for Town of Creston council. (Submitted)

Meet the Candidates: Amber Bartlett

Bartlett is vying for a position on Creston’s town council

I am a very approachable and ambitious person. I am eager to learn new things and share my past experiences. I am also a quick learner.

People that know me would say that I am a dedicated, loyal, and dependable worker. I am a strong believer in becoming involved in my community. I thoroughly understand the importance of making a commitment of my time, energy, and support to any task at hand.

I was employed by the largest municipality in B.C. and will be able to give a new view on improvements to the sustainability of the Town of Creston. My knowledge of the infrastructure, functions, and costs will be beneficial in progressive decision making, with a focus to future advancements that will accommodate the expected growth of our community.

I have been involved in a structured environment all of my working life. I am grateful to have had the added opportunity to represent, in the past, my local union members as a delegate at the CUPE BC convention. My communication and negotiation skills proved an asset in representing my fellow employees.

I am excited and ready to work effectively with our future team of councillors and future mayor to ensure accountability at all levels and to gain a good working relationship with the residents of Creston. I will always consider, first and foremost, the well-being and interests of the residents of the Town of Creston.

Creston ValleyMunicipal election

Previous story
Canadian study builds on link between long COVID and autoimmune diseases

Just Posted

Town of Creston. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston’s all-candidates forum scheduled for Oct. 4

Taking a break for meditation or prayer can be a great way to centre yourself and find balance. (Pixabay)
Natural Health Approach: Earth Element

The Doukhobor Discovery Centre is hosting a borshch cook-off on Oct. 1. Photo: Doukhobor Discovery Centre
Doukhobor Discovery Centre hosting Borshch Cook-off 2022

The Touchstones Museum exhibit Back on Track features a working model train from the Creston Museum from the 1980s. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Train enthusiasts roll into Nelson for convention, exhibit