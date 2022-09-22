Meet the Candidates: Adriana Snashall

My move to Creston came about two years ago in answer to a job opportunity presented to me as the public safety compliance officer for the Town of Creston. On Sept. 8, 2020, I was introduced to council and the public by Ross Beddoes, Director of Community Services, during a council meeting. I had the privilege of meeting the wonderful people of the Creston and getting to know many on a first name basis during my time in this position.

I have worked over 21 years in local government, spending my previous seven years in Chilliwack as a bylaw compliance and enforcement officer for the Fraser Valley Regional District, and prior to that, 11 years as a bylaw enforcement officer for the City of Vancouver. My duties included the investigation of violations and achieving compliance with municipal bylaws through educational opportunities rather than enforcement. I also have experience working in security for the major arenas in Vancouver and as a 911 fire dispatcher. These positions have required me to make mature, sound decisions in a timely manner, especially during periods of intense work activity and when dealing with persons in crisis situations using calm and tactful communication and conflict resolution skills.

I believe in lifelong learning, starting my post secondary education at Kwantlen University College and currently studying law enforcement, emergency management, and conflict resolution at the Justice Institute of BC.

I also homeschool my six children through the Homelinks Creston program. In my spare time, I am an avid equestrian. I enjoy training and showing my draft horses and promoting humane animal husbandry as my family and I start up a small regenerative agriculture-based farm in the beautiful Creston Valley.

It would be an honour to represent the residents of Creston, voicing your opinions for the betterment of our community.

