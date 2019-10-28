School District 8 and CUPE Local 748 is adding a mediator to its ongoing labour talks. File photo

Mediator requested to assist in School District 8, union talks

Local 748 represents 329 unionized school district employees

A mediator has been requested to take part in labour talks between the Kootenay Lake Board of Education and CUPE Local 748.

School District 8 superintendent Christine Perkins said in a statement the board is optimistic a mediator will satisfy both sides.

“We greatly value our support staff and the school district is working diligently to find solutions within the bargaining mandate established by the provincial government for public sector bargaining,” said Perkins.

“It’s important that the parties retain our focus on the needs of the students in our public schools and ensure that their education is not interrupted by a labour dispute.”

Local 748 represents 329 unionized school district employees, including education assistants, custodians, clerical staff, maintenance and trades.

