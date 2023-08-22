McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna continues to burn

Some evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts on Monday night

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn north of West Kelowna on Tuesday morning (Aug. 22).

Now entering day eight of the blaze, it remains at 11,000 hectares and out of control and some areas continue to experience increased fire activity. Because of heavy smoke in the area, BC Wildfires crews haven’t been able to update the size of the fire.

On Monday night (Aug. 21), the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre rescinded the evacuation order for the following West Kelowna properties and placed them on evacuation alert due to McDougall Creek fire.

All properties on 2210 Horizon Drive.

The following Smith Creek properties:

* 3031 ELLIOTT RD

* 3081 ELLIOTT RD

* 3101 ELLIOTT RD

* 3121 ELLIOTT RD

* 3131 ELLIOTT RD

* 3133 ELLIOTT RD

* 3135 ELLIOTT RD

* 3137 ELLIOTT RD

* 3139 ELLIOTT RD

* 3141 ELLIOTT RD

* 3143 ELLIOTT RD

* 3131 HAROLD RD

* 3161 HAROLD RD

* 3106 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3112 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3118 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3124 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3148 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3154 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3160 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3164 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3168 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3172 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3178 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3184 SMITH CREEK RD

ABEL PL

ABEL ST

ALEXANDER PL

BAYVIEW CRT

BEACH VIEW LANE

BROOKSIDE PL

CAMPBELL PL

CAMPBELL PLACE

CAMPBELL RD

CAWSTON AVE

CREST RIDGE LANE

DERRICKSON PL

ESSEN RD

FERRY WHARF RD

HARBOUR GREEN RD

HARBOUR POINTE LANE

HARBOUR VIEW BLVD

HARBOUR VIEW CRES

HIGHWAY 97

HIGHWAY 97 S

HIGHWAY 97 S

HORIZON DR

KATHERINE RD

LAKE BREEZE RD

LAKE VISTA DR

LAKE VISTA RD

MANUEL RD

MARINA WAY

MARINA WAY E

MICHELLE CRES

NANCEE WAY

NANCEE WAY CRT

OLD FERRY WHARF RD

ROSIE DR

SNEENA RD

SPLAND RD

TOMAT AVE

VIEWPOINT CRES

VIEWPOINT DR

WATERS EDGE LANE

WESTSIDE RD

WESTSIDE RD S

Residents on evacuation alert should be ready to leave their properties at any time.

map

The following areas located in Westbank First Nation remain on evacuation order:

* Sookinchute Court (all properties)

* Lindley Drive (all properties)

* 1525 Bear Creek Road (all properties)

* 1555 Bear Creek Road (all properties)

* 1595 Bear Creek Road (all properties).

For a map of evacuation orders and alerts visit cordemergency.ca/map.

Also late Monday night, a new wildfire was discovered in Fintry, which was already on evacuation order. The Shorts Creek wildfire was discovered at 7:41 p.m. and was quickly doused by firefighters. It is now under control.

The McDougall Creek wildfire is now part of the Grouse Complex since Saturday night. It is a Grouse Complex with the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna and the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country.

All indoor and outdoor services in West Kelowna have been postponed until further notice, including all summer camps, Park Play Day, sports fields and ice arenas including Jim Lind Arena and Royal LePage Place.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

