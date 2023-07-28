This photo of the south flank of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire was taken from a helicopter at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

This photo of the south flank of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire was taken from a helicopter at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Mass water delivery system being set up to protect Shuswap properties near wildfire

Size estimate for Lower East Adams Lake fire reduced

Work continues on protecting Shuswap properties from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire should it move in their direction.

The lightning-caused fire burning on the east side of Adams Lake, 21 kilometres north of Chase, was downsized to 1,821 hectares on Friday, July 28.

As of 12:30 p.m.on Friday, the Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) issued an update on the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) website about the firefighting effort at Adams Lake. It said a mass water delivery system had been moved into the communities affected by the Lower East Adams wildfire, and that the system was being set up and tested. This was in addition to Structure Protection Units also on stand-by in the area.

Close to 100 properties south of the fire have been on evacuation alert since July 20. SEP stressed the system being set up for their protection is “not in response to any imminent threat to the community.”

“The system takes time to set up, test, and reconfigure if necessary,” reads the SEP update. “Structure protection specialists are conducting advanced planning to be prepared if needed. This planning work can also be carried forward to be used in wildfire management planning in future years.”

SEP said due to recent cooler weather and previous helicopter bucketing efforts, there was no expectation of significantly increased fire behaviour on the southern flank, which is closest to the residences, though there may be increased smoke from the northwestern/western flank as temperatures increase throughout today and this week.

The fire is burning in steep terrain that is unsafe for ground crews. However, the BC Wildfire Service Incident Management Team was working with Interfor to create a strategy for machine guards on the northwest to northeast flanks where feasible.

SEP said heavy-lift helicopters have been engaged in bucketing operations as needed to reduce fire behaviour on the southern and eastern flanks, and FireSmart personnel were assisting residents in the evacuation alert area with assessing risk factors to their properties and how they can reduce those risks.

“Good examples are to mow your lawn, clean your gutters and remove combustible items away from your residence,” said SEP, noting more information is available on the CSRD’s website.

On Friday a .1-hectare fire discovered north of the Lower East Adams Lake Wednesday evening was reclassified as under control and not expected to spread any further.

Read more: 13-hectare wildfire burning south of Golden near Birchlands Creek

Read more: UPDATE: Over 150 properties can return home as crews continue to attack Kamloops wildfire

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsColumbia Shuswap Regional District

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Attack on boy sparks ire in Campbell River; police urge against vigilantism
Next story
Richmond shooting victim connected to B.C. gang conflict: IHIT

Just Posted

Police say impaired driving is a major issue for people leaving Shambhala Music Festival. File photo
Police find 57 impaired drivers leaving Shambhala Music Festival

A fully loaded fuel truck slipped off a forest service road and landed in Lemon Creek in July 2013. File photo
A decade after spill, judge scheduled to hear Lemon Creek class action

RCMP were able to rescue Three-Legs, a beloved member of the ʔaq’am community, from the fast-moving St. Mary’s River wildfire. (Photo courtesy RCMP)
RCMP rescue dog from fast-moving St. Mary’s River wildfire

RCMP say the body of a man was pulled from Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival. File photo
UPDATE: Man found dead in river near Shambhala Music Festival was crew member