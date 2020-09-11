Masks to be required in all RDCK recreation facilities

Beginning Sept. 14, the Regional District of Central Kootenay will require non-medical masks or face coverings worn in all common areas of indoor recreation facilities, according to a news release.

But masks will not be required when exercising or performing physical activity.

In addition, a face mask will not be required for people who:

• have been advised by a medical professional that wearing a mask may pose a health risk or impairment

• would suffer a health or safety risk as determined by federal, provincial or local regulators or Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) guidelines

• are physically unable to put on or take off the mask without assistance

• have trouble breathing or cannot remove the mask without help

• are deaf or hard of hearing and rely on facial and mouth movements to receive communication

• are a baby or toddler under two years of age

“We are looking forward to inviting users back into our facilities to take part in more programming and arena sports,“ said Joe Chirico, general manager of community services.

“While we are re-opening only certain areas of recreation, we want all users to know that we have not forgotten about you and are working steadily to be able to offer more programs and services safely during these COVID-19 times. It is important to take a phased approach to ensure the safety of our staff and our patrons.”

The RDCK asks visitors to avoid these mask practices:

• wearing a mask under your nose and mouth

• letting strap dangle down or cross the straps

• touching or adjusting your face mask without cleaning your hands before and after

• wearing your mask on your head or around your neck or arm

• letting your mask obstruct your vision

• laying your mask on a surface that could be contaminated or contaminate the surface

• using a mask if it is damaged in any way.

For up to date information regarding openings and closures of specific areas of recreation, please visit www.rdck.ca/recreation.

Coronavirus