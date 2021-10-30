Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announces that he will not be seeking re-election in front of the Dome Building in Brandon, Man., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The governing Progressive Conservatives are to choose a new party leader today who will become the province’s next premier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announces that he will not be seeking re-election in front of the Dome Building in Brandon, Man., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The governing Progressive Conservatives are to choose a new party leader today who will become the province’s next premier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Manitoba Tories choose Heather Stefanson as new leader, next premier

Stefanson will become Manitoba’s first female premier once she is sworn in

Manitoba’s governing Progressive Conservatives have chosen Heather Stefanson as their new leader and the province’s next premier.

Stefanson, the province’s former health minister, was running against former member of Parliament Shelly Glover, and won by a margin of less than 400 votes.

“I’m ready to address the many challenges facing us,” Stefanson said in her victory speech.

“We will face these challenges together.”

The leadership race began in the summer after former premier Brian Pallister announced he was stepping down.

The contest was recently marred by complaints that many party members did not receive mail-in ballots in time to vote, and Glover called for the vote count to be delayed.

Stefanson will become Manitoba’s first female premier once she is sworn in.

The next election is slated for October 2023.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
FDA approval of kids’ COVID-19 vaccine to be considered in Health Canada decision
Next story
‘We can hardly keep up’: Education key to combat human trafficking, experts say

Just Posted

Veteran Chuck Page, Mayor Ron Toyota, and President Joe Nadon of the Creston Legion pose together after the presentation of the first poppy of the season. Toyota holds up a commemorative 100th anniversary pin released this year. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Legion launches annual poppy campaign for Remembrance Day

A new electric school bus will be coming to Creston. (File photo by Ted S. Warren)
New electric bus coming to Creston school community

After historical, structural, and health and safety assessments, stabilization and other conservation efforts, the Trust is now pausing work on the grain elevators in Creston to seek other funding partners. (Photo courtesy of Columbia Basin Trust)
Grain elevator restoration on pause in Creston, while Trust seeks funders

This map from the B.C Centre for Disease Control shows new COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 17 to 23.
COVID-19 cases continue to decline across West Kootenay