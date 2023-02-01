Man wanted for assault seen in Trail area

Ryan Harp is considered armed and dangerous by police

Trail RCMP are asking for help locating a wanted man that has been seen in the Trail area.

On Feb. 1, police received information that Ryan Harp, 32, is currently in the area. Harp has an outstanding unendorsed warrant for breach of a release order. He is accused of assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, assault by choking, and arson damaging property stemming from an incident in Grand Forks.

Harp is described as Caucasian, 6 ft. 2 in., 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he may have shaved his beard.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says Harp should not be approached and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you see Harp, call 9-1-1.

