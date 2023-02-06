Man wanted for assault arrested in Grand Forks

Police confirm that Ryan Harp, at-large last week and wanted on an outstanding warrant, has been arrested in the Boundary.
On Friday (Feb. 3) just past 9 p.m., police officers from both the Grand Forks and Midway detachments responded to a tip from the public that Harp, 32, was seen near Phoenix and Marshall Lake Roads, which is a locale between the two towns.
Officers from both jurisdictions attended and arrested Harp without incident.
He was brought back to the Grand Forks RCMP detachment where a bail hearing was held for him on Saturday afternoon.
Police confirm he has been remanded into custody until Tuesday (Feb. 7), when he is slated for another court appearance.
“We were able to get his story and image out late last week and in just two days, he was spotted by a member of the public and taken back into custody,” said Sgt. Darryl Peppler, detachment commander. “Media releases then the sharing across social media platforms are a great asset to police investigations and we are very thankful for the public assistance on this matter.”
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter