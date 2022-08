Ryan Schubert is known to travel between B.C. and Alberta.

The Creston RCMP are actively looking for a man wanted on a render warrant for multiple offences.

Ryan Schubert has been charged with obstruction of justice, uttering threats, and breach of an undertaking.

Schubert is a white man, standing six-foot-four and weighing approximately 200 pounds, with green eyes and balding with brown hair.

He is known to travel between B.C. and Alberta.

To report any information about Schubert, please call the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

