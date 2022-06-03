RCMP, Firefighters and B.C. Ambulance paramedics prepare to leave the scene after an injured man was placed in an ambulance following an alleged assault in Caledonia Park in Nanaimo on Friday, June 3. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

RCMP, Firefighters and B.C. Ambulance paramedics prepare to leave the scene after an injured man was placed in an ambulance following an alleged assault in Caledonia Park in Nanaimo on Friday, June 3. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Man taken to hospital after reportedly being beaten with a stick at Nanaimo park

Suspect arrested shortly after argument at Caledonia Park on Friday, June 3

An argument between two individuals led to one man being injured, possibly beaten by a stick, behind Nanaimo’s Caledonia Park this afternoon.

The incident drew a large response from Nanaimo Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance and the RCMP on Friday, June 3, at about 12:15 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to an area along the Millstone River behind Caledonia Park where a man had been injured in an alleged assault.

“It was two individuals who were known to each other and they got into an argument,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

O’Brien said the alleged assault involved a weapon, possibly a stick.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded from three fire stations with equipment needed to retrieve the assault victim who was down an embankment next to the river. The victim was taken to an ambulance and transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

O’Brien said the suspect, who had fled the scene, was apprehended about 30 minutes after the alleged assault occurred and could be facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP investigating aggravated assault of motorcyclist

READ ALSO: RCMP investigating assault that went unreported when it happened


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultBreaking NewsCrimeEmergency callsRCMP

Previous story
Northern B.C. wildlife shelter struggles amid gas price spike
Next story
Evacuation alerts, flood watch, stream advisories as B.C. braces for rain, snow melt

Just Posted

Kootenay Lake Hospital will use the anaesthetic gas sevoflurane exclusively and discontinue the use of desflurane. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Kootenay Lake Hospital changes anaesthetic process to lower greenhouse gas footprint

(Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Name of Lower Kootenay Band’s new health building revealed

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is asking residents to be prepared for the potential for flooding. Photo: RDCK
High snowpack prompts RDCK to urge residents to prepare for flooding

Doukhobors gathered in Grand Forks and Brilliant for the 75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival over the Victoria Day weekend. Photos: Jennifer Small
PHOTOS: Doukhobors celebrate 75 Years of coming together in peace, brotherhood and song