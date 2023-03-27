The patio of a West Pender Street Starbucks in Vancouver is seen in the aftermath of a fatal stabbing on March 26. (Live-Customer-4784/Reddit)

Man stabbed to death outside downtown Vancouver Starbucks

Murder charge laid against Inderdeep Singh Gosal, 32

A man was stabbed to death in broad daylight outside a busy downtown Vancouver Starbucks on Sunday evening (March 26).

Police have charged 32-year-old Inderdeep Singh Gosal with second degree murder in the killing of 37-year-old Paul Stanley Schmidt.

The Vancouver Police Department says two men were outside the Starbucks at West Pender and Granville streets at about 5:40 p.m. when a fight broke out between them. A bystander flagged down a VPD officer in the area, who quickly arrested Gosal.

Other officers tried to save Schmidt’s life. He was taken to hospital, but died there.

Police say they don’t believe the two men knew each other and are investigating what caused the incident.

Schmidt marks Vancouver’s sixth homicide of 2023.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the stabbing to contact them at 604-717-2500.

