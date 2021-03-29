The suspect’s vehicle was found burning on Longhill Road. (Karen Hill - Capital News)

Man rushed to hospital following afternoon shooting in Kelowna

One man was rushed to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

Mounties are investigating after a man was shot in Kelowna on Monday afternoon (March 29).

Several officers responded to the Burtch Road area after reports of gunfire came in around 12:30 p.m. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot behind Global Fitness and Dakoda’s Sports Bar and Grill. He was transported to Kelowna General Hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

A resident of a neighbouring apartment building said she heard the shots ring out, initially thinking they were fireworks.

“I saw three people running… jumping over cars, over cars. And then it was quiet for about ten minutes.”

Witnesses told police they saw a man fleeing the scene in a grey or silver car. That car was found burning on Longhill Road shortly after. Fire crews responded to the area to douse the blaze.

As of 2 p.m., RCMP officers remain at both scenes. Police have blocked traffic from accessing Burtch Road.

Police are asking anyone with information or who saw the incident to come forward and call the detachment at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is one of four recent violent incidents being investigated by RCMP in the Central Okanagan.

On March 21, a man was shot dead in West Kelowna near a strip mall on Highway 97. That same day, a woman was seriously injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Kelowna.

One week later, eight people were injured in a mass stabbing in a rural area near Kelowna early in the morning on March 28.

READ: More than one year later, Kelowna RCMP releases identity of Upper Mission homicide victim

Most Read