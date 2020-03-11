Harry Richardson plead not guilty Monday at the Nelson courthouse to attempted murder of an RCMP officer. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of RCMP officer near Argenta

Harry Richardson was arrested after a standoff last October

A man who allegedly shot an RCMP officer last year near Argenta has pled not guilty to four charges including attempted murder.

Harry Richardson was arrested Oct. 11 at a remote cabin after a lengthy standoff that included his alleged shooting of an officer.

On Monday, Richardson pled not guilty to attempted murder with a firearm. He also declined to enter pleas on charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, careless use or storage of a firearm, and being in a dwelling-house without lawful excuse. Because he didn’t enter a plea, the court defaulted his charges to not guilty.

Richardson, who is representing himself, elected to have a provincial court trial without a jury in Nelson. That trial, which Judge Philip Seagram said could take 15 days, has not yet been scheduled.

Richardson also has two other trials currently scheduled. In April, he’ll be in Nelson provincial court facing a charge of wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer related to an incident last September in Argenta.

He will also be in a Nakusp court room on May 22 for an assault charge related to a September incident in Slocan.

During his appearance Monday, Richardson asked that he not be held in the Nakusp RCMP’s detachment cells ahead of his May trial. He did not elaborate on the request, but Seagram said he would consider an alternative.

RCMP have said Richardson was approached Oct. 10 in Argenta by officers executing an arrest warrant. When confronted, Richardson allegedly fled to a nearby cabin and fired shots, one of which injured Hammond.

He stayed in the cabin overnight through to the next afternoon until finally surrendering himself to custody.


tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters feel shut out of talks, ministers told
Next story
Stay fit, not sick: Experts encourages gym-goers to flex their cleanliness

Just Posted

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

The Wee Grill: Feeding the Masses

Pictured above: The Wee Grill’s Crystal Noble hands a game snack to… Continue reading

Storm causes havoc

By Lorne Eckersley A short-lived storm local residents are describing as a… Continue reading

RDCK firefighters get $400,000 grant for training

Safety training will include mental health

Three Nakusp women enter international tattoo competition

Could one of them be the next Inked Magazine cover girl?

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Some questions and answers about the declaration

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

Opponents await a judge’s ruling on their request to block any work

Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of RCMP officer near Argenta

Harry Richardson was arrested after a standoff last October

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

Court makes a ruling on Kootenay highway acid spills

Justice Riley ruled to let 3 plaintiffs pursue separate claims instead of one joint action

Most Read