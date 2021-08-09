A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Man in hospital after black bear attack near Vanderhoof

Bear scared away by bystanders

A man has been seriously injured by a black bear in the Fort Fraser area west of Vanderhoof.

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) said its predator attack team was responding to the incident Sunday, August 8.

BC Emergency Health Services and RCMP also responded to the attack that happened at around 10:30 a.m.

“The victim is in hospital,” COS wrote on Facebook. “His condition is unknown at this time. Bystanders at the scene helped scare the bear away.”

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsVanderhoof

Previous story
Weather stalls significant growth at White Rock Lake fire: BC Wildfire Service
Next story
Modelling group warns of ‘rapid growth’ in COVID cases, recommends masking for all indoors

Just Posted

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson, Kiran Sandhu (far right), her brother, and Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison stand under cherry trees laden with spoiled fruit at Marar Orchard. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley cherry orchards suffer from heatwave

A truck went into the Kootenay River at the Glade Ferry landing Aug. 7. Photo: Submitted
Truck plunges into river near Glade Ferry landing

The Michaud Creek, Octopus Creek, Mt. Ruppel and Trozzo Creek fires. Evacuation alerts are shaded in orange. Map: BCWS/Nelson Star
Evacuation order for Fauquier lifted, two Lower Arrow Lake fires merge

Rabies has been detected in skunk in the Nelson area. File photo
Interior Health warning of unusual rabies activity in the Kootenay Lake region