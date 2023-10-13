Man dead in Sparwood trailer shooting; 1 arrested

One man is dead and another arrested after a trailer shooting in Sparwood on Wednesday (Oct. 11)l

Elk Valley RCMP said Friday that the trailer was located in the 6200 block of Lower Elk Valley Road.

Police arrested a man outside the trailer around 3:15 p.m., and a subsequent search located the body of a man inside. B.C. RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit was called in and are now conducting the investigation and said there will be increased officer presence in the community.

“The initial investigation leads us to believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public”, reported Staff Sgt. Jason Smart in a statement. “This investigation is in its infancy and investigators will be looking at all avenues in an effort to determine what occurred and who was involved.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 1-877-987-8477.

