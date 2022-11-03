Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

Man dies while serving time in Abbotsford prison for double murder

Darcy Sidoruk, sentenced in 1982, was an inmate at Pacific Institution

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is reporting that an inmate serving a double-murder sentence at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford has died.

Darcy Sidoruk died on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a press release states. He had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder since Sept. 20, 1982.

The CSC did not indicate Sidoruk’s cause of death.

ALSO SEE: Murderer and sexual assailant dies while housed at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the CSC will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified,” the press release states.

Sidoruk was 16 years old when he shot to death a close family friend, Yvonne Doucette, and hitchhiker James Pitt in October 1980 in Fort St. John.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with no parole eligibility for 20 years after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsDeathdouble murderprison

Previous story
B.C.-based researcher working to address global illegal wildlife trade
Next story
Alberta man arrested following ‘drunken joyride’ from Kamloops to Golden

Just Posted

Gordon Johnson wrapped in his new Quilt of Valour. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Quilt of Valour presented to Creston veteran

On Oct. 21, Friends of Thunder Cats donated $24,000 to Creston Valley Thunder Cats. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Friends of Thunder Cats donate towards future of hockey

The floral paintings were installed on Hillside Street on Oct. 23. (From ArtSpace)
PHOTOS: ArtSpace installs mural on Creston’s Hillside Street

Reach for the Mic winners Zavenda Blackmore, Matty Turner, and Hillaree Blackmore pose together on stage after the competition on Oct. 28. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
PHOTOS: Creston’s Reach for the Mic singers take home prizes