RCMP officers respond to sudden death in downtown Trail early Wednesday, Oct. 12. (File photo)

RCMP officers respond to sudden death in downtown Trail early Wednesday, Oct. 12. (File photo)

Man accused of impersonating doctor in Trail dies a week later by electrocution

Trail RCMP believe the man was electrocuted while attempting to climb down a power pole

A man arrested for impersonating a doctor and barricading himself in a Trail hospital is believed to have since died of electrocution.

At around 7 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 13), Trail and Greater District RCMP officers responded to a report of the sudden and suspicious death of a 39-year-old Trail man in the 1500 block of Bay Ave.

In a statement Thursday, investigators said they believed that the man had climbed onto the roof of a building before attempting to climb down a power pole to return to the ground.

“Officers suspect the man inadvertently made contact with the live wires attached to the power pole and was electrocuted,” police said.

READ MORE: Man arrested for impersonating doctor and going on rampage at Trail hospital

“The man likely was killed immediately upon electrical contact and fell from the power pole to the ground.”

Police indicated that the same man was arrested at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital on Oct. 6. It was alleged he broke into locked offices when he was confronted by staff and claimed to be a doctor at the hospital.

When staff did not believe him, witnesses reported the man went on a crime spree, causing considerable damage as he broke into offices and other secure locations inside the facility.

The man then barricaded himself inside an office until police arrived. The man was facing several criminal charges related to that incident.

Trail RCMP had released the man from police custody on several conditions, and said that he would be closely monitored by law enforcement while in the community.

BC Coroner Service is also investigating.

Read: Man arrested for impersonating doctor and going on rampage at Trail hospital

City of TrailCrimeDeathRCMP

Previous story
Two provinces say they were blindsided by decision to invoke Emergencies Act
Next story
Town of Creston to hold opening of restored wetlands project

Just Posted

The grand opening of the Creston Emergency Services Building was held on Sept. 23. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Town releases finalized budget for Creston Emergency Services Building

On Sept. 28, Nasukin Jason Louie poses with Facilities and Operations Manager Ken White and Chief Operating Officer Heather Suttie as they accept the funding of $9.5 million for the Seven Nations Soaring Eagles Wellness Centre. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band breaks ground on $9.5M treatment centre

Municipal election candidates attended the forum on Oct. 4 to discuss questions submitted by voters. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston hosts all-candidates forum ahead of municipal election

School District 8 says Allan Gribbin has cost it over $46,000 in legal expenses. (Black Press file) School District 8 trustee Allan Gribbin. (Black Press file)
SD8 releases legal expenses of trustee seeking re-election