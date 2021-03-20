Authorities on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, searched for Lannon, a man wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of four people whose bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in a New Mexico airport garage. (Salem County Jail)

Authorities on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, searched for Lannon, a man wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of four people whose bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in a New Mexico airport garage. (Salem County Jail)

Man charged with 1 murder says he killed 16, says prosecutor

Sean Lannon, 47, said he killed not only his ex-wife and 3 others but also ‘11 other individuals’ in New Mexico

A man who is accused of killing a New Jersey man he says sexually abused him in childhood, and who was sought after the deaths of his ex-wife and three other people in New Mexico, says he is responsible for a total of 16 slayings, a prosecutor said — though authorities have yet to corroborate his claim.

Sean Lannon, 47, said that he killed not only his ex-wife and the three others, but also “11 other individuals” in New Mexico, NJ.com quoted Alec Gutierrez, an assistant prosecutor in suburban Philadelphia’s Gloucester County, New Jersey, as saying during a detention hearing Friday.

Authorities allege in court documents that the admission came in a phone call to a relative, who told investigators that Lannon expressed remorse. Lannon is so far charged with only the one death in New Jersey, and his lawyer says Lannon was provoked.

Police Lt. David Chavez in Lannon’s hometown of Grants, New Mexico, told the Albuquerque Journal that authorities have no indication that his claims about 11 other killings are true and that they aren’t aware of any missing-person or homicide reports that would fit his narrative.

“Is it possible? Sure it’s possible. Is it probable? No, probably not,” Chavez told the newspaper, saying authorities would investigate.

Lannon was arrested in St. Louis on March 10 after a search across several states. He was driving a car stolen from Michael Dabkowski, the New Jersey victim whose body had been found the same day, and is now behind bars in New Jersey.

He is accused of breaking into the 66-year-old Dabkowski’s home and beating him with a hammer, according to an affidavit.

Lannon is also a person of interest in the death of his wife and the three others in New Mexico. Authorities say a vehicle was discovered March 5, 80 miles (130 kilometres) from Grants in a garage at Albuquerque International Sunport, containing four bodies.

The bodies were identified as those of Jennifer Lannon, 39; Matthew Miller, 21; Jesten Mata, 40; and Randal Apostalon, 60. Sean Lannon lived 80 miles (130 kilometres) away in Grants.

Jennifer Lannon, Miller and Mata were friends, and Apostalon lived out of his car and was known to give rides for money, Grants police said. The bodies were found in Apostalon’s car.

Gutierrez said Friday that Lannon confessed to luring several victims to a home in New Mexico and dismembering some of them.

Jennifer Lannon’s brother, Chris Whitman, told Albuquerque TV station KOB that he was shocked to hear Sean Lannon had claimed responsibility for multiple killings.

“They were together for about nine years, and it’s just mind-boggling because it’s someone I welcomed into my home and we had Thanksgiving dinner together.”

Public defender Frank Unger challenged probable cause for the New Jersey murder charge, arguing that Lannon entered Dabkowski’s home in East Greenwich Township with permission and that the acts that followed amounted, at worst, to passion provocation manslaughter, NJ.com reported.

Dabkowski mentored Lannon and his twin brother through a Big Brothers program in the 1980s, NJ.com reported. Lannon told investigators that Dabkowski had sexually abused him as a child and that he went to the man’s home to retrieve sexually explicit photos.

Unger argued that Lannon didn’t want anyone “to have control over me any longer.” Dabkowski had “documented those sexual assaults, those rapes, by taking pictures of himself with Mr. Lannon in sexually compromised positions,” Unger said.

Unger said Lannon retrieved two hammers from Dabkowski’s garage and gave them to the victim, saying, “You’re going to need these. I don’t want to hurt you.”

“I would suggest that this fact alone illustrates this was not purposeful murder. He did not even bring a weapon to the home,” Unger said, arguing that Dabkowski attacked his client and was then killed.

New Jersey Superior Court Judge Mary Beth Kramer told prosecutors to confine their presentation to information relevant to the New Jersey case but allowed limited references to the New Mexico cases.

Gutierrez said that the New Mexico victims had been lured to a home and argued that the idea of Lannon having been invited into Dabkowski’s home “should be looked at through the lens of at least three prior incidents in New Mexico.”

Unger argued for pretrial release, saying his client had no prior convictions and is an Army veteran with an honourable discharge.

Lannon was born in Massachusetts and spent most of his early years in Gloucester County before he was deployed to Germany, Unger said. He has family in southern New Jersey, including his mother and sister, and could stay locally on electronic monitoring if released, the defender argued.

Gutierrez said Lannon adopted an assumed name to avoid detection when he returned to the East Coast and had spent a week in jail in New Mexico for failing to appear in court. It wasn’t clear what he had been cited with.

United States

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anti-maskers hold rallies against COVID-19 restrictions across B.C.
Next story
Fire destroys Castlegar apartment building in one of three fires Saturday morning

Just Posted

A detailed close-up of Kate Tupper’s “Boreal Underground,” a 3-D resin and fibre botanical mandala on display at the Tilted Brick’s “View Point” exhibit. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Manipulated, stitched and dyed: Explore the versatility of fibre art at Creston exhibit

The “View Point: A Fibre-Based Exploration of the Natural World” exhibit features the fibre works of 20 artists — all of whom are women — from throughout the Columbia Basin Trust region

Father Kanickaisamy Lawrence, the priest at Creston’s Holy Cross Catholic Church, poses for a portrait in the living room of the church’s rectory on Feb. 5, 2021. Photo: Aaron Hemens
From India to Creston, the path to priesthood

Kanickaisamy Lawrence was barely nine-years-old when he developed an interest in becoming a priest.

A Yellow Warbler. Photo: Karen Whitford
9th annual Creston Valley Bird Festival scheduled for May 7 to 9

Spring migration and the return of the birds to the Creston Valley will still be something to celebrate, but in combination with live and virtual festival events.

Fire destroyed an apartment building on 7th Avenue in Castlegar Saturday morning. Photo: Betsy Kline
Fire destroys Castlegar apartment building in one of three fires Saturday morning

Four-unit building on 7th Avenue completely destroyed

Pharmacy Technician Katrina Bonwick draws a does of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ready for use at the Wheatfield surgery in Luton, England, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The world is awaiting the results of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was behind unusual blood clots reported in some recipients of the shot. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
33 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

There are currently 341 active cases of COVID-19 in the region

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)
Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

Winners’ artwork from Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest to be turned into thank-you cards

A real 3M respirator – the mask in which many Canadian health care workers are using to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 spread in health care settings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada issues advisory over fake N95 masks flooding the market

Since mid-February, authorities have recovered nearly 330,000 fakes from Canadian distributors

People gathered in Centennial Square February 27 to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Another rally is expected March 20. (Black Press Media file photo)
Anti-maskers hold rallies against COVID-19 restrictions across B.C.

Protestors in both Victoria and Vancouver plan to gather from noon to 4 p.m.

BC Ferries vessel Skeena Queen eases into Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island, backdropped by fall colours. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Ferries union ‘deeply disappointed’ workers not included on vaccine priority list

Efforts underway to lobby province to prioritize, vaccinate transportation workers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Singh is renewing his pitch to young voters, pledging that an NDP government would cancel up to $20,000 in tuition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
NDP announces plan to cancel up to $20K in student loan debt per Canadian

If elected leader Jagmeet Singh says he would also freeze federal student loan payments for a time

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Anti-Semitic posters in Kelowna prompts RCMP investigation

Police said the posters were found along Abbott Street and at Kelowna General Hospital

Vancouver police are warning of a surge in scams involving cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, a form of digital currency, using the promises of romance or financial gain through virtual investment. (Pixabay)
Nearly $2M stolen in one week through cryptocurrency scams, say Vancouver police

Scammers exploit victims with fake promises of romance or financial gain through investments

Most Read