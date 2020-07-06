(The Canadian Press)

Man charged in Rideau Hall crash had rifle, shotguns, high-capacity magazine: RCMP

Hurren is accused of threatening to cause death or bodily harm to the prime minister

Police say the man charged with ramming a truck through a gate at Rideau Hall last week was armed with two shotguns, a rifle and a revolver, and threatened Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Newly released court documents add detail to the charges Canadian Forces member Corey Hurren is facing after the incident July 2.

Information sworn by an RCMP officer alleges Hurren had with him a prohibited M-14 rifle, plus the shotguns and a revolver made by Hi-Standard.

He’s also accused of having a prohibited high-capacity magazine.

Aside from 21 charges relate to the weapons, Hurren is accused of threatening to cause death or bodily harm to the prime minister.

The RCMP say Hurren rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall in Ottawa early last Thursday and headed in the direction of Trudeau’s residence before police ultimately were able to arrest him without anybody being hurt.

