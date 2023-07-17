The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has arrested a man after a string of early morning fires. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Man charged after string of fires targeting Vernon businesses

Roman Roy Ooley, 34, has been charged with three counts of arson

Charges have been approved against a Vernon man arrested by police following a string of early morning fires in Vernon on Thursday, July 13.

Roman Roy Ooley, 34, has been charged with three counts of arson and will be remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Around 4:45 a.m on Thursday, July 13, employees at a business in the 3400 block of 30th Avenue were arriving for work when they found a pile of smouldering debris along the side of the building. After extinguishing the fire, they noticed another small fire across the street outside of another business which they also put out.

As part of the investigation, video surveillance was collected from the area which captured the suspect lighting fires at three separate locations in quick succession. A detailed review of that footage by investigators led to the suspect being identified and arrested later that day.

“This type of reckless behaviour endangers and puts our entire community at risk,” said Cst. Chris Terleski. “Thankfully, no serious damage resulted, however, we are very aware the outcome of this situation could have been much different, even disastrous.”

READ MORE: Vernon fire started by bird hitting power line quickly extinguished

READ MORE: More nurses pairing with police for mental health calls across B.C.

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ArsonfireRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gen Z in Canada spends the most on food – and wastes the most – says survey
Next story
B.C. police chief casts doubt on B.C. drug decriminalization effectiveness

Just Posted

B.C.’s ombudsperson says the province’s plan to apologize for the detention of Doukhobor children in the 1950s is a “momentous step,” but he’s calling out the attorney general for remaining vague about compensation. Approximately 200 children were apprehended and confined at a former tuberculosis sanatorium in New Denver between 1953 and 1959. (Office of the Ombudsperson BC)
Doukhobor kids taken from homes in 1950s deserve compensation: report

All municipalities, regional districts, and other public bodies are required by provincial law to publish a Statement of Financial Information annually. File photo
RDCK discloses 2022 payments to staff, organizations and businesses

Image: RCMP logo
Castlegar man charged with arson

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health is fundraising for a new neonatal intensive care unit at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook (Google maps photo)
EKFH Warm Embrace campaign will fund regional neonatal intensive care centre