A Helijet helicopter. (Black Press Media files)

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

A 26-year-old man is facing a variety of charges after police said he broke into a Vancouver helicopter facility.

According to Vancouver police, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at a Helijet base.

Staff told police they saw a man in a secure area where a helicopter was parked.

“They watched as he tore the door off the helicopter, and as they raced outside, he continued his attempts to damage the aircraft,” a statement on the Vancouver police website said.

Police said the suspect “allegedly threatened to kill the employees” before feeling when officers arrived. Police said he fled by jumping a perimeter fence, walking over to a police car and threw a large rock at the windshield, smashing glass which flew at police officer. The police officer was not injured

According to police, Victor Olkowski, of no fixed address, has been charged with break-and-enter, mischief, assaulting a police officer and uttering threats.

ALSO READ: Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in Ashcroft

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aviationPoliceVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspected drug dealer calls Victoria-area RCMP after being robbed

Just Posted

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

Commissioner says league may not continue without support

Halcyon Hot Springs Resort staff receive threats while working during COVID-19 crisis

The threats come even as the resort has shut down most of its operations during the crisis

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

IH is following suit of provincial health authorities, testing those with cold, influenza-like symptoms, ‘however mild’

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Four temporary foreign workers on separate flights to B.C. test positive for COVID-19

More than 900 temporary foreign workers have come to B.C. in the past few weeks

B.C. teacher suspended for 15 days for sharing ‘Stop SOGI 123’ pamphlets with PAC member

Teacher will also have her licence suspended on Sept. 24, 2020

Government seeks to seize Fraser Valley farm where guns, grenades found

Police raided the rural property in 2017 after tailing a stolen car there

Suspected drug dealer calls Victoria-area RCMP after being robbed

Police investigating three individuals after the April 28 incident

Surrey RCMP seize $33,000 in stolen Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques

A man and woman were arrested in Cloverdale

Most Read