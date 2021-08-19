The sun begins to break through the clouds above the downtown skyline as a man walks on the seawall in Stanley Park, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The sun begins to break through the clouds above the downtown skyline as a man walks on the seawall in Stanley Park, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man bitten in latest confrontation with coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Four coyotes have been destroyed because of incidents this summer

Conservation officers say another person has been bitten by an aggressive coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park.

The province’s Conservation Officer Service says in a social media post that a man walking on a trail near the southwest side of the park was nipped on the leg Tuesday night.

The 69-year-old was not seriously hurt and officers say they were not told about the bite right away so they could not immediately track the animal.

They say it happened around dusk, which, like early morning, is the time of day when coyotes are known to be most active.

Officers are urging the public to use caution or stay out of the park entirely, because there is a high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote.

Four of the animals have been destroyed this summer and roughly three dozen interactions between humans and coyotes have been reported in the park since late last year, including two recent cases where young children were bitten.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Never run from a coyote’: Canadians report increased sightings during pandemic

Wildlife

Previous story
Trudeau blames Taliban — not bureaucracy — for pace of evacuations from Afghanistan
Next story
Kootenay kids 12 and under can soon board public transit for free

Just Posted

Creston Town Hall. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Town of Creston declares candidates for fall byelection

Nelson police are looking for Dallas Paulsen, 38, who has been reported missing. Photo submitted
Police searching for missing Nelson man

Starting Sept. 1, children aged 12 and under can board BC Transit free of charge. Photo: BC Transit
Kootenay kids 12 and under can soon board public transit for free

Seasoned gardeners at Mountain Side Village in Fruitvale bought many plants from local sources to grow this season. But this particular bounty of purple tomatoes, called the Indigo Rose, is something new to them. Photos: Submitted
Perplexed by a purple tomato? Learn about the ‘Indigo Rose’