Man arrested with loaded firearm in Creston

On September 27, police were called to a disturbance at a residence in Creston. Officers arrested the man, 19-year-old Zachary Muise, for allegedly breaching his conditions for being at the residence.

Officers located a loaded firearm on Muise when he was arrested. Muise was held in custody and is facing multiple charges.

I am proud of our officers for getting a dangerous weapon off the street and bringing the accused into custody in a peaceful manner, says Cst. Brett Urano Creston RCMP Media Relations Officer, Creston can sleep better now, knowing that a firearm has been taken off our streets.

19-year-old Zachary Muise has been charged with the following:

• Fail to comply with release order Section 145 (5)(a) C.C.

• Possess prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition Section 95(1) C.C.

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm Section 92(1) C.C.

• Possess a firearm with tampered serial number Section 108(1) C.C.

Zachary Muise appeared before a judge and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.