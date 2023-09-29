(Pixabay.com)

Man arrested with loaded firearm in Creston

On September 27, police were called to a disturbance at a residence in Creston. Officers arrested the man, 19-year-old Zachary Muise, for allegedly breaching his conditions for being at the residence.

Officers located a loaded firearm on Muise when he was arrested. Muise was held in custody and is facing multiple charges.

I am proud of our officers for getting a dangerous weapon off the street and bringing the accused into custody in a peaceful manner, says Cst. Brett Urano Creston RCMP Media Relations Officer, Creston can sleep better now, knowing that a firearm has been taken off our streets.

19-year-old Zachary Muise has been charged with the following:

• Fail to comply with release order Section 145 (5)(a) C.C.

• Possess prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition Section 95(1) C.C.

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm Section 92(1) C.C.

• Possess a firearm with tampered serial number Section 108(1) C.C.

Zachary Muise appeared before a judge and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Previous story
Okanagan school district needs kitty litter for ice, not kids

Just Posted

(Pixabay.com)
Man arrested with loaded firearm in Creston

East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo
Province announces expanded travel supports for rural cancer care

Regrowth of native vegetation around the Duck Lake nesting area after installation of the 2-strand electric fence. Photo by Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area (CVWMA).
A new fence design better for animals’ movements

The Creston Junior Boys volleyball team have won their home tournament. Back row: Coach Mark Armstrong, Logan Lawrence, Coach Ryan Shortridge, Alex Hopkins, Ronan Miller, Rowan Syfchuk, Easton Bishop, Owen Davidson, Oliver Keen-Eisler, Callum Zieffle, Coach Norm Eisler. Front row: Curtis Stankevich, Colby Kidd, Waynae Saw, Stellaen Damery. (Photo submitted)
Creston wins home tourney