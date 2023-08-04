RCMP say they arrested a Vancouver man with over $145,000 and 100 grams of drugs at Shambhala Music Festival. File photo

Man arrested with $145K, drugs at Shambhala Music Festival: police

Festival staff tipped off police about the Vancouver man

A Vancouver man is facing criminal charges after police seized over $145,000 and drugs from his vehicle at Shambhala Music Festival.

RCMP said in a statement Friday that festival security let them know they suspected an attendee was selling a large amount of drugs from his RV.

When police arrived, they arrested a 45-year-old man and found the money as well as 100 grams of “suspected controlled substances.”

Police say the arrest occurred on July 25, two days after the festival ended. Shambhala, which runs July 20 to 23 at its site south of Nelson, allows attendees to stay onsite for a day and a half afterward in an effort to allow people time to recover.

The arrest follows the death of a festival crew member, whose body was discovered in the nearby Salmo River on July 24.

BC Highway Patrol said it removed 57 impaired drivers from the road as they were leaving the festival while also handing out 162 violation tickets.

