A man has been charged with multiple crimes after he attacked the Village of Keremeos office. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press File)

Man arrested sledgehammer, knife attack on B.C. village staff

The 41-year-old man assaulted employees and a police officer

Multiple criminal charges have been filed after 41-year-old Cameron Urquhart violently attacked staff at the Village of Keremeos offices.

On Jan. 24, RCMP were called to the village offices at 10:50 a.m. after witnesses reported a man in his 40s threatening staff while brandishing a sledgehammer and a knife.

The man assaulted staff inside the office, as well as damaged property.

As employees escaped from the building, the man followed them outside while continuing to yell and assault them, said police.

When police arrived he assaulted an officer before he was arrested. After he was arrested he continued to struggle and resist the officers.

“Police do not believe that Uqurhart was working with anyone else, nor that this was orchestrated or endorsed by any type of protest to current events,” reads a release from the Penticton RCMP.

The village offices will be closed for the foreseeable future.

“A police incident at the village office today (Monday) has resulted in numerous staff members being unable to attend work. The office will be closed to the public in upcoming days,” said a message to village residents.

READ MORE: Village of Keremeos office closed for next few days after police incident

Anyone with any additional information on this incident is asked to contact the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511.

