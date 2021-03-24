Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17, 2021. Two people have been charged in her death, police announced March 24, 2020. (IHIT handout)

Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

Charges have been laid against a 21-year-old man and teenager in connection to the death of Ma Cecilia Loreto, whose body was found burned in a Burnaby park earlier this month.

Loreto’s body was found in Greentree Village Park in the early hours of March 18, in what crews initially thought was just a brush fire.

On Wednesday (March 24), the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced first-degree murder charges against Carlo Tobias and a 15-year-old who’s protected under a publication ban.

It’s believed Loreto was killed in her New Westminster home in the evening of March 17 before being brought to the Burnaby park.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and those involved knew each other, Sgt. Frank Jang confirmed in a statement.

“Our deepest condolences go out to everyone affected by the death of Ma Cecilia, who was known to her friends and colleagues as Maricel or Mycel,” he said.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Homicide

Most Read