Man allegedly attacks multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple

RCMP say the alleged assault isn’t believed to be religiously motivated

A man who may have been a priest was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being allegedly attacked inside the Okanagan Sikh Temple early Monday morning in Kelowna.

RCMP say a 29-year-old man was acting aggressively towards others at the temple on 1100-block of Rutland Rd. North and a witness told police that the suspect’s aggressive behaviour escalated and shifted to him, after he confronted the suspect who allegedly grabbed a hold of a woman’s arm.

READ MORE: B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

The suspect then entered inside the temple where he allegedly proceeded to assault another man, but before doing so, the witness managed to wrestle the suspect to the ground.

“Both men should be recognized for their bravery and determination in subduing the suspect, despite being injured during the physical altercation,” said Kelowna RCMP’s Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “These men more than likely prevented further similar attacks against other innocent bystanders.”

READ MORE: Funds being raised for victims of Salmon Arm church shooting

The man remains in police custody and faces a number of potential criminal charges.

RCMP investigators do not believe that the man’s actions were religiously motivated.

“Although we don’t believe the unidentified woman sustained any injuries, our investigators would like to hear from her about her encounter, as we continue to investigate,” said O’Donaghey.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Category 3 fires to be prohibited in Southeast Fire District
Next story
Couples struggling to conceive are better off not smoking pot: Canadian doctor

Just Posted

Category 3 fires to be prohibited in Southeast Fire District

The prohibition will take effect at noon on Wednesday, June 12

Salmo music students win provincial digital media competition

Bailey McNeil, Shayde Oswald, and Darius Weeden were in Vancouver to receive the award

Save-On-Foods commits to reducing food waste

86 Save-On-Foods stores are diverting 100 per cent of their unsalable perishable foods from landfills.

Graduates recognized at COTR convocation ceremony

184 attendees make for one of the largest convocation ceremonies in 43 years at the College

CBT announces funding for affordable housing options for First Nation communities

$585,000 has been allocated to the Lower Kootenay Band to improve 17 existing units.

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Likely first targets of plastics ban? Styrofoam takeout boxes and straws

The process to implement a federal ban on a product usually taking two to four years

Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

It’s the first time a Canadian team has had a chance at winning the NBA finals

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Couples struggling to conceive are better off not smoking pot: Canadian doctor

Large studies on whether cannabis use is linked to reduced fertility are needed

Most Read