An RCMP officer works with a police dog as they move through the contents of a pick up truck on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Thursday, July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Man accused of threatening PM in Rideau Hall incident to appear in court next month

The Manitoba man faces 21 weapons charges as well as one of threatening the prime minister

A man accused of roaming while heavily armed near the residences of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Governor General this summer will be back in court next month.

Corey Hurren made a brief, virtual court appearance on Friday morning to learn he would have another hearing on Nov. 6.

Before that, his lawyers and Crown attorneys are to have a pretrial meeting scheduled near the end of the month.

The court also heard that Hurren is supposed to meet with his lawyers in the interim.

The Manitoba man faces 21 weapons charges as well as one of threatening the prime minister following an incident on July 2 at Rideau Hall, which is the official residence of the Governor General.

None of the charges has been tested in court.

Police said the military reservist and sausage-maker was heavily armed when he used a pickup truck to break through a side gate at Rideau Hall and headed toward a residence on the grounds where Trudeau and his family also live.

Neither the Trudeaus nor Gov. Gen. Julie Payette were on the grounds at the time of the incident.

Police said several guns and an illegal magazine were found in Hurren’s truck after he was peacefully arrested.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP
Next story
Facebook says its election integrity strategy is in effect in B.C.

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons.
MP Morrison responds to federal throne speech, pushes for rapid testing at airports

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian criticizes throne speech, wants COIVD0=19 testing at borders, airports

Anne Jimmie holds up a photo of her and her mother, Christine Jimmy, that was taken in 1948. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Saving the inner child: The Healing Journey

“There was this little girl inside that was so hurt, that was so wounded … I needed to nurture that little girl and understand her.”

The Creston Gleaners Too building. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston Gleaners Too to remain open

“We had a fair number of new people in the community who had expressed interest in coming on as volunteers. That’s what keeps us going, the volunteers”

This was the last picture taken of Christopher Sanford, who went missing in 2019. His body was found Oct. 10, 2020. Photo: Submitted
Remains of 2019 missing Nakusp man discovered

The body of Christopher Sanford was discovered near Needles

Author and activist Desmond Cole will the keynote speaker at an Oct. 23 event being put on by Selkirk College’s Mir Centre for Peace and School District 8. Cole is the author of the bestselling book The Skin We’re In: A Year of Black Resistance and Power, which was released in January. Photo: Kate Yang-Nikodym
Selkirk, SD8 to host virtual keynote by writer, activist Desmond Cole

Cole will speak on Oct. 23

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP

All you need to know about mail-in ballots for the 2020 B.C. election

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson stands under a patio umbrella during a campaign stop at a cafe, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The B.C. Liberals announced Thursday that Laurie Throness was not representing the party in Chilliwack-Kent after making comments at an all-candidates meeting comparing free birth control to eugenics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberals continue campaign after losing a candidate after comparing free birth control to eugenics

Laurie Throness has been a member of the legislature since 2013

Facebook’s public policy director Neil Potts, left, and global director and head of public policy Canada, Kevin Chan, speak with the clerk as he places name plates for Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg as they wait to appear before The International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Facebook Canada says it is taking measures to ensure election integrity ahead of the Oct. 24 vote in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Facebook says its election integrity strategy is in effect in B.C.

Content promoting voter suppression will be removed under the company’s community standards

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen at sunset in Ottawa, Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Supreme Court of Canada sides with women in RCMP pension dispute over job-sharing

The women said the RCMP pension plan breached their equality rights under the charter

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police in Nanaimo are searching for a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee on a McDonald’s employee. (File photo)
Customer throws hot coffee on employee through McDonald’s drive-thru window in Nanaimo

RCMP searching for suspect who could face assault charge

A woman arrives at a polling station to vote in the provincial election in the riding of Vancouver-Fraserview, in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday May 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mail-in ballot uptake in B.C. influenced by political leaning, geography

Voters in the most left-leaning ridings much more likely to request packages than in right-leaning

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer to spend life in prison, 25 years before parole

John Brittain murdered four people in a mid-day rampage in 2019; will likely spend rest of life behind bars

Most Read