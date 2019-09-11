Sandra Heykamp and Kevin Everitt will celebrate their first year in business at Creston Valley Winecrafters Oct. 1. (Photo credit Jenneil Peters)

Creston Valley Winecrafters supports local fruit producers in the valley

Sandra Heykamp and Kevin Everitt will celebrate their first year in business at Creston Valley Winecrafters Oct. 1.

“I was working at Century 21 Veitch Reality when this business opportunity came across my desk,” said Sandra Heykamp. “Kevin and I visited the u-brew and fell in love with the business. All the stars aligned and we decided to go for it.”

Heykamp continues to grow the business while supporting local fruit producers in the valley.

“This year we leased a local vineyard in the valley, and as soon as the grapes are ready we’re going to be able to offer full fruit grape kits,” said Heykamp. “With our Creston Wine Kits, our customers know exactly where and how their grapes are sourced giving confidence to their end product.”

Making wine is not as difficult as some people may think.

“Customers pick out their wine kits, pitch the yeast and then come back and bottle it when it’s ready,” said Heykamp. “Customers can also bring in their fruit or juice and use it to make wine. A minimum of 25-50 pounds of fruit is required to make 30-bottles.”

“We are able to manipulate the sulfite content in wine for those who are sulfite-sensitive giving our customers exactly what they want in a premium bottle of wine,” said Heykamp. “We don’t have to add extra preservatives for an extended shelf like commercial brewers are required to do creating a healthier smoother end product.”

For beer enthusiasts, lager and ale options are available.

“The beer is fermented, cold-filtered and carbonated with food-grade carbon dioxide onsite,” said Heykamp.

New customers are welcome to set up an appointment to learn more about the wine and beer brewing process.

“We inherited great customers with the business,” said Heykamp. “The fun part is meeting new customers. We stock all the ingredients and are here to share our knowledge.”

For more information on the Creston Valley Winecrafters visit www.cvwinecrafters.com.

