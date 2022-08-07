Machete attack at Vancouver rooming house leaves 4 with ‘life-altering’ injuries: police

A file photo of the Granville Street entertainment district, where a machete attack inside a rooming house Saturday (Aug. 6) left four people seriously injured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police shot a man at a Vancouver rooming house Saturday (Aug. 6) night, after he reportedly set his suite on fire and then attacked four people with a machete.

The Vancouver Police Department says officers were initially called to the Granville entertainment district, near Smithe Street, around 10 p.m. for a report of the suite fire. While en route, though, things escalated with the man allegedly attacking four people in the rooming house with a machete.

When officers arrived, they shot at the man and injured him, according to VPD. He was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The four victims were also taken to hospital, but with far more serious injuries. VPD says they will likely be life-altering.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is now investigating VPD’s actions. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious injury or death.

