Lower Kootenay Band, Town of Creston submit proposals for purchase of Kinsmen Park

The successful applicant will be selected following a board meeting of School District 8 trustees on Sept. 22.

The Lower Kootenay Band (LKB) and the Town of Creston have each submitted separate proposals to purchase the Kinsmen Park property from School District 8, where a decision is expected to be made following a board meeting of school district trustees on Sept. 22.

In the town’s proposal, they outlined several recreational and community development opportunities that they believe the property offers, which includes the construction of tennis courts and affordable housing units.

“Future development possibilities include improvements to the existing soccer field and development of a parking area, public washrooms, storage building and spectator area, as well as potential development of a public use building for future childhood development/daycare and community activities, walking trails and playground equipment,” the town said in a Sept. 16 press release.

Mayor Ron Toyota said that the purchase of the land would help the town reach its goal of “improving the livability and quality of life for residents in the Creston Valley.”

Nasukin Jason Louie of the LKB said that the Band’s plan is to use the land to develop low-income housing units for Band members, as they are experiencing a housing shortage in the community.

More importantly, Louie noted that acquiring Akiktunam — the traditional Ktunaxa name of the site — would be a homecoming for the Band.

“We were basically kicked out of Akiktunam — forcibly removed … We want to change minds and attitudes from mainstream society about Indigenous people on reserves and that we should stay in our corner of the world,” said Louie. “We’re looking to expand our land base and what is rightfully ours, which is this entire valley. But we are realistic that we have neighbours and we want to be good neighbours.”

Louie said that he views the town’s interest in the property as a “land grab,” whereas the site has deep significance for the LKB.

“The blood of our ancestors is in the ground of that land we are trying to obtain. That’s why it means so much to us,” he said.

He added that he feels “very disheartened” by the town’s decision to submit a separate proposal.

“We had some private discussions and they’re going to move forward,” said Louie. “But we made it very clear that they’re our competitors and we’re going to do whatever it takes to be the successful applicant.”

Toyota said that he was surprised to hear about Louie’s disappointment in the town.

“Jason and I have talked about this for two or three years. But it’s been an informal situation,” said Toyota. “A couple of years ago, Jason was talking about doing some sort of get-together and working on a joint agreement or proposal. It’s like a lot of things; you talk about a lot of things — it was just conversation.”

Toyota noted that the town has been interested in the site for three years, and he wasn’t aware that the LKB had made a proposal until the school district asked the town to submit a formal proposal after the LKB had done so on Sept. 2.

“I haven’t had any direct discussion with Chief Louie or Band council since COVID hit. We’re talking March,” said Toyota. “Prior to that, we had previous discussions about what-ifs, but the Town of Creston has been in discussion for several years.”

If selected as the successful applicant, Toyota said that the town would “definitely” include the LKB in its development of the site.

“They are basically saying that they will include the LKB on the little corner of the property,” said Louie. “We’ve already been through that — that’s how reserves came to be. Lands were set aside for us, and that’s why I’m saying how insulting this is.”

In November 2019, Louie attended a School District 8 facilities planning meeting, where he presented superintendent Christine Perkins with an offering of tobacco, which he said she graciously accepted.

“In our culture and our way of doing things, offering tobacco is a gesture of goodwill,” said Louie. “It’s also our official way of offering a formal agreement — signing into a contract. When we offer tobacco and that tobacco is accepted, that is law.”

He highlighted the tobacco offering to Perkins was also a means of sparking meaningful discussion and action around Truth and Reconciliation.

“We can’t say with certainty that this is a done deal. But it should be,” he said. “We approached first and we gave that tobacco offering. How many times are we going to be disrespected in these processes, especially when it comes to land?”

