Lower Kootenay Band and Yaqan Nuiky School staff reveal new rainbow crosswalk. (Photo credit Jenneil Peters)

Lower Kootenay Band shows pride with rainbow crosswalk

Six volunteers painted a rainbow crosswalk along a popular Lower Kootenay Band running trail Wednesday morning to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“The Lower Kootenay Band is an inclusive community since time immemorial,” said Chief Jason Louie. “We have always had two-spirited people as part of our nation, we do not exclude, we consider the two-spirited to be highly spiritual and close to the creator.”

Louie felt it was important to show support for the LGBTQ+ community after reading negative comments online concerning a rainbow crosswalk fundraiser for the Town of Creston.

“Some time ago, there was an initiative from the LGBTQ+ group OutSpoken for a rainbow crosswalk in the Town of Creston,” said Louie. “I was appalled after reading some of the comments on social media regarding the initiative. A lot of the comments were just beyond belief; there was mention of religion. ‘If you use this crosswalk, you’re going to go to hell, if you support it, you’re going to go to hell.’ It was outright disrespectful.”

After reading the comments, Louie posted his concerns about the online reactions to the initiative on his personal social media account, and Yaqan Nukiy School staff member Renee Phypers suggested that the Lower Kootenay Band have a rainbow crosswalk to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I thought the suggestion of a rainbow crosswalk was a good idea,” said Louie. It doesn’t take much effort to show true leadership,” said Louie. In a matter of maybe two to three hours, it was done. It’s no different from any other crosswalk, is just different colours. However, it’s what it symbolizes.”

Students from Yaqan Nukiy School will utilize the rainbow crosswalk throughout the school year as part of their outdoor activities.

“The crosswalk will begin the necessary conversation we need to have about the LGBTQ+ community,” said Louie. “We need to educate; we need to teach, we are hoping the crosswalk will help with the disrespect that’s happening to the LGBTQ+ community.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. youth found guilty of fatally stabbing his foster parents
Next story
Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Just Posted

Lower Kootenay Band shows pride with rainbow crosswalk

Six volunteers painted a rainbow crosswalk along a popular Lower Kootenay Band… Continue reading

Two more candidates to run in Kootenay-Columbia riding

The Animal Protection Party and Libertarian Party will be on the ballot

Second annual Fall Fair Feast

The second annual Fall Fair Feast is returning Sept. 7 at the… Continue reading

Police respond to report of attempted online extortion

Police received 80 calls for assistance from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26… Continue reading

Construction of the fire hall slated to begin this fall or early spring of 2020

By Councillor Joanna Wilson The summer of 2019 has seen clear skies… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. elk family spotted while out for a morning stroll

Whole family out for a morning stroll is a showstopper in Lake Cowichan

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

B.C. selling less legal cannabis than any province other than P.E.I.

Alberta has sold the most legal pot, raking in $123.7 million from its dozens of licensed stores

B.C. government adds staff to field worker pay complaints

‘Self-help kit’ a barrier to migrant workers, Harry Bains says

Federal NDP leader visits Nelson

Jagmeet Singh met the public and the media on Tuesday

B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal

Study shows calories from binge drinking equivalent to a double cheeseburger

University of Victoria researcher looks at the calories Canadian drinkers consume

Most Read