Nasukin Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band poses under the mural in the administration building. The mural depicts past elders David Luke, Wilfred Jacobs, Isobel Louie, Charlotte Basil, and Louis White. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Nasukin Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band poses under the mural in the administration building. The mural depicts past elders David Luke, Wilfred Jacobs, Isobel Louie, Charlotte Basil, and Louis White. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Lower Kootenay Band announces cross-border COVID-19 vaccine clinic

In partnership with the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, the clinic will be held on National Indigenous Peoples Day

The Yaqan Nukiy, also known as the Lower Kootenay Band (LKB), is choosing to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in a different way this year.

To coincide with the day on June 21, a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in partnership with the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, Canadian Border Services Agency, Representatives of the State of Idaho, the United States National Guard, and the Ktunaxa Nation Council.

The Kootenai Tribe of Idaho is sharing extra doses of vaccines for either first or second doses.

“With this initiative, I feel it is a true reflection of who we are as Ktunaxa people,” said Nasukin (Chief) Jason Louie of the LKB. “Our true spirit has always been to help our neighbours and this clinic is an example of our commitment.”

He said that Indigenous Peoples Day lost its meaning over the years, as he felt someone else’s agenda was behind the celebrations.

“Whether it’s a municipality or a school district, they want us to sing and dance, and in my opinion, it just became a sideshow,” he said.

“As more Canadians begin to truly understand the ordeals that Indigenous people have faced, and continue to face, in this country, Yaqan Nukiy wants to be an example of what can be accomplished when we all work together.”

The clinic will be open to anyone in the general public, not just members of the LKB.

On the morning of June 21, participants will meet at the parking lot of the LKB Administration Building located at 830 Simon Road. Those who attend the clinic are asked to wear mask and maintain physical distancing.

Nurses will be on site to sign a required medical letter for every person attending the clinic to indicate essential travel. Registration and documentation is very important to serve as exemption from quarantine requirements for cross-border travel.

Participants will then be transported by bus to Porthill Border Crossing where the vaccine will be administered by nursing staff from the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, in co-operation with the United States Border Service.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer (also approved for children aged 12 to 18) will be available. To be eligible for a second dose, a minimum of 28 days must have passed from the initial dose.

A registered nurse on the bus will monitor those who received the vaccine for a minimum of 15 minutes on the drive back to the LKB parking lot.

To register for a vaccination, please call Angie at 250-428-6967 by 4 p.m. on June 16. This is the single point of contact. Please do not call LKB Administration nor Canadian Border Services for information.

READ MORE: Creston lowers flags to half mast in honour of residential school victims

READ MORE: Lower Kootenay Band develops plan for new memorial park

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: Kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

 

@kelseyannayates
kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Creston Valleyvaccines

Previous story
UPDATE: First Nations tell B.C. to pause old growth logging on southwest Vancouver Island
Next story
COVID-19 cases in Prince Rupert stable at zero after ‘whole community’ approach

Just Posted

Nasukin Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band poses under the mural in the administration building. The mural depicts past elders David Luke, Wilfred Jacobs, Isobel Louie, Charlotte Basil, and Louis White. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band announces cross-border COVID-19 vaccine clinic

In partnership with the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, the clinic will be held on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Frantisek Strouhal’s artwork being showcased is titled “The Tree of Life.” Photo: Submitted
International virtual exhibit showcases two West Kootenay artists

The Healing Power of ART In Honor of Nature runs online until July 20

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen future pandemic response

B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. Photo: B.C. government
B.C. Forest Minister says old growth deferrals and reconciliation intertwined

Katrine Conroy says outright moratorium unrealistic

Paul Dort was named Volunteer of the Year at the 2020 BC Farmers' Market Awards. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston local receives Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year Award

Paul Dort hasn’t missed a market since he began volunteering a year ago

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Somebody scrawled graffiti on the outside walls and door of the heritage St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on or around May 31. Photograph By TWITTER/SECWEPEMCC SECWEPEMC CROW
Tk’emlups condemns vandalism at Kamloops Catholic church

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built by Catholic Missionaries

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks during a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Indigenous leaders frustrated after Pope passes on apology for residential schools

More than 60 per cent of residential schools were run by the Catholic Church

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Motion passes urging feds drop court actions on rulings regarding First Nations kids

Government to argue against rulings regarding First Nations kids in foster care, Jordan’s Principle

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $117 million in total prizes. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Record-breaking $117 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

$70-million jackpot plus 47 Maxmillions prize draws

True North Paranormal co-hosts Karina Kozuska (left) and husband Jon pose for a cramped photo-op inside a cell beneath Greenwood city hall Friday, June 4. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Paranormal investigation underway at Canada’s smallest city

A TV crew from True North Paranormal began filming in Greenwood, B.C. on Friday, June 4

Leaders of the Huy-ay-aht, Pacheedaht and Ditidaht First Nations sign an declaration to take back power over the resources on their traditional territories. The agreement includes telling the provincial government to stop old-growth logging for two years. (Huu-ay-aht First Nation photo)
UPDATE: First Nations tell B.C. to pause old growth logging on southwest Vancouver Island

Statement comes as traditional territory continues to experience high-profile blockades and arrests

Most Read