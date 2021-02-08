Photo: pixabay.com

“Love Letters to the Creston Valley” initiative to support local businesses, show love for the region

Writers of all ages can pen a short-letter, poem or story expressing their love for the Creston Valley, where they will be entered into a random draw for a chance to win a $25 gift card from one of 40 local businesses.

Residents from all corners of the Creston Valley are invited to participate in a month-long, love-letter-writing initiative that’s designed to show gratitude for the region and to support local businesses throughout the area as well.

Through the “Love Letters to the Creston Valley” project, writers of all ages can pen a short letter, poem or story expressing their love for the Creston Valley, where they will then be entered into a random draw for a chance to win a $25 gift card from one of 40 local businesses.

“People get the opportunity to tell our community why they love our community, but they also get to support the local businesses and connect people to those businesses that they’re not aware of,” said Gillian Wells, the community literacy coordinator at Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL).

The initiative is being spearheaded by CBAL, as well as Valley Community Services’ Connecting Communities program and the Kootenay Gambling Support program. The idea was created by Wells, who wanted to remind the community of the beauty that the valley has to offer.

“I think because it’s been a year since the beginning of COVID, we’re exhausted. Money’s tight. Emotions are tight. This is a nice, gentle way of adding happiness to February,” said Wells.

While many of the participating businesses are located in town, many are also based in Kitchener, West Creston and Wynndel.

“People walking around can see and read what people have to say. Spread the love — there’s a lot of wonderful things,” said Wells.

The letters will then be displayed on the windows of select participating businesses for the community to read.

“We really want to give back to our local business community, who have been there for us and have worked through this hardship,” said Candi Huscroft, the programme coordinator at Connecting Communities.

For Huscroft, she said that the initiative promotes moving forward.

“We’re all struggling. It’s been a hard year, just really being extremely isolated,” she said. “There is hope, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Look at all the beautiful things we have to offer.”

The letters can be submitted by emailing gwells@cbal.org, or by leaving them in drop boxes found at the Creston Public Library, the Wynndel Store or the Wloka Farms Fruit Stand. The deadline for entries is Feb. 28, while the draw takes place on March 1.

Photo: pixabay.com
