(Advance file)

Loud explosion rocks Creston in early morning hours

A loud explosion awoke residents in the vicinity of 10th Avenue North at approximately 5 a.m. on Oct. 2.

The thundering explosion followed by a series of smaller explosions took place at 422 10th Ave. N. A travel trailer located in the backyard of a private residence caught on fire.

“What caused the explosion were oxygen bottles located inside the travel trailer,” said Creston Fire Rescue Chief Jared Riel. “There are all sorts of hazards associated with travel trailers and vehicles that catch on fire. Typically we will see propane tanks, tires, and even refrigeration units cause minor explosions.”

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

“We’re going to be taking some time to investigate and figure out the cause of the fire,” said Riel.

Also read: Creston Fire Rescue responds to five calls

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police cancel $368 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder
Next story
Saanich woman who survived Las Vegas shooting turns to writing, activism

Just Posted

Loud explosion rocks Creston in early morning hours

A loud explosion awoke residents in the vicinity of 10th Avenue North… Continue reading

Creston Valley Arts Council celebrated 50th anniversary with live art auction

Art lovers were invited to bid on and take home one of 30 pieces of original juried art by artists from Alberta and B.C. including a limited-edition signed Robert Bateman publisher’s print.

Creston RCMP respond to 74 calls for assistance

Creston RCMP responded to 74 calls for assistance from Sept. 24 –… Continue reading

Expect temporary night road closures on Hwy. 3 near Creston

Highway 3 will be closed in both directions to all traffic except… Continue reading

September arrived like summer, left like early winter

Nice weather, if you’re a duck

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

Saanich woman who survived Las Vegas shooting turns to writing, activism

‘I was stripped of my innocence…other Canadians died,’ the survivor said.

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Police cancel $368 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says

MLAs return next week for Indigenous rights, daylight time debates

Humboldt Bronco families upset by Alberta trucking regulation review

Province is taking a second look at rules for school bus drivers and farmers

Car bursts into flames during book drop off at Oak Bay library

Patrons to library, Monterey centre watch 1990s sedan burn up

Months after inmates escape B.C. prison, community still wants answers

‘We need to get on to the next phase to make sure this doesn’t happen again,’ says Metchosin resident

Only a matter of time until ‘Okanagan Bob’ is identified, police say

The notorious Hwy. 97 driver’s identify can’t be released until he commits a criminal offence

Most Read