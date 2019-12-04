Locomotive engineer killed in ‘accident’ at CP Railway yard in Coquitlam

Man had been with the company for 32 years

A man has been killed in an “incident” at a Canadian Pacific Railway yard in Coquitlam Monday, according to the union.

In a Tuesday news release, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference said the victim was a 56-year-old father and locomotive engineer. He had been with the company for 32 years.

The union said the details surrounding his death are “are unclear at this stage,” but that he is the tenth member to die in the past 24 months.

“Our hearts go out to the locomotive engineer’s family and everyone who worked with him,” said union president Lyndon Isaak.

In an statement to Black Press Media, CP said they were offering counselling to the family and other employees.

“A thorough investigation is underway into the incident. No further details are being released at this time,” the company noted.

More to come.

