New clean drain dry signs at the Kaslo Bay boat launch. (Photo submitted by Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society)

Regional non-profit organization part of a nationwide aquatic invasive species prevention program

The Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society (CKISS) is participating in a nation-wide Clean Drain Dry program being piloted in B.C. by the Invasive Species Council of BC (ISCBC) and the Canadian Council on Invasive Species. The Clean Drain Dry (CDD) program is designed to prevent the introduction and spread of aquatic invasive species through recreational pathways by increasing awareness about transporting invasive species and encouraging responsible behaviour, namely cleaning, draining and drying watercraft and gear.

In the pilot program’s first year, the ISCBC provided 36 partners with a total of 174 new CDD signs and an array of eye-catching and informative resources. Seven signs were provided to CKISS who co-ordinated installation at Scotties Marina in Castlegar, Beaver Creek Provincial Park in Trail, Wragge Beach Recreation site near Hills, Howser Creek Recreation Site, the New Denver Marina and the municipalities of New Denver and Kaslo.

“The marinas, recreation sites and municipalities that have agreed to install the Clean, Drain, Dry signs are demonstrating dedication to maintaining the health and sustainability of BC’s waterways. These partnerships foster increased support and public awareness for the prevention of aquatic invasive species,” said Laurie Frankcom, CKISS education program education co-ordinator.

What’s the big deal with invasive species? Introduced plants and animals that lack natural controls are bad news for lakes, streams, and wetlands. Take Eurasian watermilfoil for example: first detected within BC in 1970, it reduces biological diversity and decreases water quality by out-competing native plants for space and resources. Eurasian watermilfoil creates dense patches that result in stagnant water: the perfect breeding ground for pesky mosquitoes. Tangled mats of underwater strands can impact summer fun like swimming, boating, and fishing. The plant can also hit the pocketbook by clogging irrigation systems and drains, resulting in increased maintenance costs.

The best tool we have to protect our waters is prevention. Since invasive species can hitchhike on boats, trailers, fishing gear, life jackets, and other boat related equipment it is vital that all boaters are following the Clean, Drain, Dry steps when travelling between different bodies of water, even within B.C.

Clean off all plants, animals, mud,

• Drain onto dry land any item that can hold water,

• Dry all items completely before launching the watercraft into another body of water.

For more information, contact Laurie Frankcom, Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society, at 844.352.1160 ext. 207 or lfrankcom@ckiss.ca

Previous story
BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes
Next story
Fire damages Vancouver Island medical marijuana facility

Just Posted

Regional non-profit organization part of a nationwide aquatic invasive species prevention program

The Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society (CKISS) is participating in a nation-wide… Continue reading

LETTER: Alternate realignment route Highway 3 to Erickson Road

To the Editor: I was concerned when I read the Council Comments… Continue reading

Creston RCMP warn public about scammers

In a media release, Thursday afternoon Creston RCMP Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie… Continue reading

Elk River reclaims property as its own

Laws make it harder to protect private land than ever before says farmer, local government

MLA Michelle Mungall to stream live Q and A on Facebook

MLA Michelle Mungall will be streaming a half-hour-long question and answer segment Facebook.

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short

Inadequate support, limited awareness and eligibility restrictions some of the existing challenges

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

Cross-examination begins for B.C. dad accused of killing young daughters

Andrew Berry is charged in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey in 2017

Dog attacked by river otters, Penticton owner says

Marie Fletcher says her dog was pulled underwater by four river otters in the Penticton Channel

BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Large number of cruelty investigations, plus normal ‘kitten season’ to blame

Fire damages Vancouver Island medical marijuana facility

Cannabis operation goes up in smoke

B.C. Hydro applies for rare cut in electricity rates next year

Province wrote off $1.1 billion debt to help reverse rate increase

Speculation tax forces sale of Greater Victoria’s iconic ‘Tulip House’

Bob and Jan Fleming selling their retirement home famous for its thousands of tulips

Most Read