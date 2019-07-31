(Photo credit Metro Creative Connection)

Local business to host ReBarkable Ruff Race in Creston

Krista McEwen, the owner of ReBARKable Canine Adventures, is hosting the ReBarkable Ruff Race August 4 in Creston.

McEwen, an active volunteer with the B.C. Search Dog Association, trains dogs for B.C. Search and Rescue.

“I wanted to combine my love of dogs with my passion for the B.C. Search and Rescue Association and organize a non-competitive 5 km run/walk to raise funds for the B.C. Search Dog Association,” said McEwen. “The 5 km loop will follow the Goat River and will feature gentle terrain and easy obstacles for people and dogs of any activity level.”

The race takes place at the south end of Goat River Road. Race registration is $30 per dog and human team and $40 for two dogs. Each dog must remain on a leash for the entire race.

Race registration begins at 9:00 a.m. with the race starting at 9:30 a.m. Proceeds from the race will go to the B.C. Search Dog Association.

The BC Search Dog Association is a non-profit organization with the largest number of civilian canine search and rescue teams in the country.

For more information and to register for the ReBarkable Ruff Race visit eventbrite.ca

