Local artist supports rainbow crosswalk fundraiser

Photo courtesy of the Art Barn Studio located in Creston.

Momentum is growing in Creston for the upcoming rainbow crosswalk barbecue fundraiser hosted by Creston’s LGBTQ+ organization OUTspoken on July 27 in Cenntenial Park from 12-4 p.m.

Local artist and studio owner Beth Swalwell will be showing her support at the fundraiser with an art station sponsored by the Art Barn Studio.

“I love rainbows. I love the idea of colour. It just feels right. And if one person feels understood or accepted because of a rainbow crosswalk, then let’s put them everywhere!” said Swalwell. “People can make a rainbow flag or a rainbow ribbon. The art stations are by donation with proceeds going to OUTspoken for the rainbow crosswalk.”

Highlights of the community fundraiser include guest speakers, live outdoor jam session, LGBTQ+ jeopardy game, and vegetarian options for the barbecue.

For more information, visit OUTspoken on Facebook.