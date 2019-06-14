The Creston Fire Rescue, Wynndel-Lakeview Fire Department, Canyon-Lister Fire Department and West Creston firefighters were dispatched to the area of Lower Wynndel Road and Uri Road for a wildland fire caused by a lightning strike. (Photo credit Brian Lawrence)

Lightning strikes cause fire in the Creston Valley

Two fires were located on Uri Road in Wynndel.

Three fires were caused by lightning strikes, as a storm system moved through the Creston Valley Thursday evening.

At 6:50 pm, the Creston Fire Rescue, Wynndel-Lakeview Fire Department, Canyon-Lister Fire Department and West Creston firefighters were dispatched to the area of Lower Wynndel Road and Uri Road for a wildland fire caused by a lightning strike.

The command officer investigated two fires located on Uri Road. Firefighters, with assistance from local farmers, extinguished the fires located in the hay fields.

A third fire was located in the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area. The Creston command truck, Cayon-Lister fire department, Brush 51 and B.C. WildFire members attended to extinguish the fire and make sure it did not spread.

Call 911 or *5555 (B.C. Wildfire) to report smoke/fire.

