Lightning strikes cause fire in the Creston Valley

Three fires were caused by lightning strikes, as a storm system moved through the Creston Valley Thursday evening.

At 6:50 pm, the Creston Fire Rescue, Wynndel-Lakeview Fire Department, Canyon-Lister Fire Department and West Creston firefighters were dispatched to the area of Lower Wynndel Road and Uri Road for a wildland fire caused by a lightning strike.

The command officer investigated two fires located on Uri Road. Firefighters, with assistance from local farmers, extinguished the fires located in the hay fields.

A third fire was located in the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area. The Creston command truck, Cayon-Lister fire department, Brush 51 and B.C. WildFire members attended to extinguish the fire and make sure it did not spread.

Call 911 or *5555 (B.C. Wildfire) to report smoke/fire.

